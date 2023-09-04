WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 10,000 gather in Finland to protest against racism, govt policy
Demonstrators call on government to respect Finland's constitution, international agreements.
Over 10,000 gather in Finland to protest against racism, govt policy
An anti-racism demonstration called 'Me Emme Vaikene!' (We will not be silent) has taken place in Helsinki on Sunday. / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2023

Thousands of people gathered in the Finnish capital to protest racism and the government’s policy towards it, according to local media reports.

More than 10,000 protesters and members of over 100 organizations, including human rights groups, gathered in Helsinki’s Senate Square and later marched towards Toolonlahti Park on Sunday, said public broadcaster YLE.

They expressed their disappointment over the government's policy against racism, referring to its anti-racism briefing last week.

Demonstrators called on the government to respect Finland's constitution and the international agreements it has signed, said the report.

RelatedFinland economy minister under fire for racist messages, Nazi reference
RECOMMENDED

Racism scandals

On Thursday, parties of the Finnish coalition government unveiled a joint statement on eradicating racism and promoting equality within Finnish society.

It came after a series of racism scandals involving ministers that engulfed the new government and led to the appointment of a working group tasked with proposing concrete measures to tackle racism and discrimination.

In June, the four-party government, including the anti-immigration Finns Party, formed Finland's new government, which holds 108 seats out of 200 in parliament.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians