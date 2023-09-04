The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised "productive and substantive" talks with top officials in China as she wrapped up a visit to the country.

The IMF warned in July that the overall global economic recovery from the pandemic was slowing, despite slightly upgrading its outlook for world growth this year.

In China, the world's second-largest economy, the IMF has forecast 5.2-percent expansion in 2023, slightly higher than Beijing's target of around five percent.

However, growth in the Asian nation has stuttered in recent months as weak consumer demand, high youth unemployment and a crisis in the crucial property sector have chipped away at an already lukewarm post-Covid rebound.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday she had "very productive and substantive discussions with the Chinese leadership", including Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng, central bank governor Pan Gongsheng and Finance Minister Liu Kun.