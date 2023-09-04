WORLD
3 MIN READ
China's Xi to skip G20 summit in India over soured relations
China’s foreign ministry says that the Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit held in New Delhi, India, next weekend.
China's Xi to skip G20 summit in India over soured relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping was expected to attend the summit of industrialised and developing countries. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 4, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip this week’s Group of 20 summit in India as bilateral relations remain icy and Premier Li Qiang will attend in his place, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

A one sentence notice on the ministry's website on Monday says: "At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10.”

Relations between China and India have grown frosty over their disputed border that three years ago resulted in a violent clash between their troops, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese.

They have also clashed over trade and India's growing strategic ties with China's main regional rival the United States.

Territory dispute

Last week, India protested a new Chinese map that lays claim to India’s territory, a foreign ministry official said, exacerbating tensions during a three-year military standoff between the two nations.

RECOMMENDED

"We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said India also formally lodged the objection through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 “standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory.

The version of the Chinese map published on the website of the Ministry of Natural Resources clearly shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which the two sides have feuded, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section which China controls but India still claims.

India recently overtook China as the world's most populous nation and the two are rivals in technology, space exploration and global trade.

RelatedExplained: What, where and how of India-China border dispute
SOURCE:AP
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians