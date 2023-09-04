Iran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels, a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog says.

The UN nuclear watchdog also said in the report that it "regretted" that "no progress" had been made by Iran on several outstanding issues, including installing additional cameras to monitor the country's nuclear programme.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi "requests Iran to work with the agency in earnest and in a sustained way towards the fulfilment of the commitments," the agency said in the confidential report seen by news agencies but yet to be made public.

The confidential report comes as Iran and the United States are negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.

Slowing its enrichment of uranium could serve as another sign that Tehran seeks to lower tensions between it and America after years of tensions since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.