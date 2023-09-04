An Israeli sports delegation has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in a world weightlifting competition, according to Israeli media.

The Saudi-hosted World Weightlifting Championship 2023 will qualify Israel to reserve a ticket for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Monday.

Three Israeli weightlifters will compete in three weight classes in the competition.

According to KAN, Israeli athletes are also expected to compete in another competition in Qatar in December.

There was no comment yet from Saudi or Qatari authorities on the report.