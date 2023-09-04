CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Beatles fans launch hunt for Paul McCartney's bass guitar missing since 1969
The trio of lifelong fans are searching for an original Hofner bass, last seen in London in 1969, to reunite the instrument with the former Fab Four frontman.
Beatles fans launch hunt for Paul McCartney's bass guitar missing since 1969
Paul McCartney (second from right) played the missing guitar throughout the 1960s. Photo: AP  / AP
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 4, 2023

A guitar expert and two journalists have launched a global hunt for a missing bass guitar owned by Sir Paul McCartney, bidding to solve what they brand "the greatest mystery in rock and roll".

The trio of lifelong Beatles fans are searching for McCartney's original Hofner bass -- last seen in London in 1969 -- in order to reunite the instrument with the former Fab Four frontman.

McCartney played the instrument throughout the 1960s, including at Hamburg's Top Ten Club, at the Cavern Club in Liverpool and on early Beatles recordings at London's Abbey Road studios.

"This is the search for the most important bass in history -- Paul McCartney's original Hofner," the search party says on a website -- thelostbass.com -- newly created for the endeavour.

RelatedThe Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

"This is the bass you hear on 'Love Me Do', 'She Loves You', and 'Twist and Shout'. The bass that powered Beatlemania -- and shaped the sound of the modern world."

McCartney bought the left-handed Hofner 500/1 Violin Bass for around £30 -- about £550 ($585) today -- in Hamburg in 1961, during The Beatles' four-month residency at the Top Ten Club.

It disappeared without a trace nearly eight years later in January 1969 when the band were recording the "Get Back/Let It Be" sessions in central London.

By then its appearance was unique -- after being overhauled in 1964, including with a complete respray in a three-part dark sunburst polyurethane finish -- and it had become McCartney's back-up bass.

'Give something back'

The team now hunting for the guitar says it has not been seen since, but that "numerous theories and false sightings have occurred over the years".

RECOMMENDED

Appealing for fresh tips on its whereabouts, they insist their mission is "a search, not an investigation", noting all information will be treated confidentially.

"With a little help from our friends -- from fans and musicians to collectors and music shops -- we can get the bass back to where it once belonged," the trio stated on the website.

"Paul McCartney has given us so much over the last 62 years. The Lost Bass project is our chance to give something back."

Nick Wass, a semi-retired former marketing manager and electric guitar developer for Höfner who co-wrote the definitive book on the Hofner 500/1 Violin Bass, is spearheading the search.

"It was played in Hamburg, at The Cavern Club, at Abbey Road. Isn't that enough alone to get this bass back?" he added.

RelatedBeatles' Indian Hideaway Comes Together, 50 Years on

"I know, because I talked with him about it, that Paul would be so happy -- thrilled -- if this bass could get back to him."

Wass is joined by journalist husband and wife team Scott and Naomi Jones.

The trio said other previously lost guitars have been found.

John Lennon's Gibson J-160E -- which he used to write "I Want To Hold Your Hand" -- disappeared during The Beatles' Christmas Show in 1963.

It resurfaced half a century later, and then sold at auction for $2.4 million.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians