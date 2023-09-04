A guitar expert and two journalists have launched a global hunt for a missing bass guitar owned by Sir Paul McCartney, bidding to solve what they brand "the greatest mystery in rock and roll".

The trio of lifelong Beatles fans are searching for McCartney's original Hofner bass -- last seen in London in 1969 -- in order to reunite the instrument with the former Fab Four frontman.

McCartney played the instrument throughout the 1960s, including at Hamburg's Top Ten Club, at the Cavern Club in Liverpool and on early Beatles recordings at London's Abbey Road studios.

"This is the search for the most important bass in history -- Paul McCartney's original Hofner," the search party says on a website -- thelostbass.com -- newly created for the endeavour.

Related The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

"This is the bass you hear on 'Love Me Do', 'She Loves You', and 'Twist and Shout'. The bass that powered Beatlemania -- and shaped the sound of the modern world."

McCartney bought the left-handed Hofner 500/1 Violin Bass for around £30 -- about £550 ($585) today -- in Hamburg in 1961, during The Beatles' four-month residency at the Top Ten Club.

It disappeared without a trace nearly eight years later in January 1969 when the band were recording the "Get Back/Let It Be" sessions in central London.

By then its appearance was unique -- after being overhauled in 1964, including with a complete respray in a three-part dark sunburst polyurethane finish -- and it had become McCartney's back-up bass.

'Give something back'

The team now hunting for the guitar says it has not been seen since, but that "numerous theories and false sightings have occurred over the years".