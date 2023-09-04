WORLD
PKK/YPG terrorists launch deadly attack on Syrian village
The terrorists reportedly attacked the village of Salihiyah in northeastern Syria, targeting civilians, with heavy weapons.
The PKK/YPG terrorists target civilian houses in the area with missile attacks. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 4, 2023

At least one civilian was killed and two others were injured in an attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northeastern Syria, local sources have said.

From the occupied town of Ayn Isa, north of Syria’s Raqqa province, the PKK/YPG terrorists launched an attack on the village of Salihiyah, south of Tel Abyad town, sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity.

According to initial reports, one civilian was killed and two others were injured in the attack, during which the terrorists used heavy weapons.

The town was cleared of all terrorist elements in October 2019, thanks to Operation Peace Spring by Türkiye.

The PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempt to enter the operation zone frequently, target civilian houses with missile attacks.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
