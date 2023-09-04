WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN report finds over 37,000 'alien species' worldwide
The report reveals that invasive species are spreading rapidly across the globe, with damages and losses exceeding $400 billion per year, potentially a "gross underestimation."
UN report finds over 37,000 'alien species' worldwide
Humanity's growing population, economic growth, land-use change and climate crisis "will increase the frequency and extent of biological invasions and the impacts of invasive alien species", the report said. / Photo: Reuters / Others
Sena SerimSena Serim
September 4, 2023

From rats, cats and mosquitoes to a rogue's gallery of plants, a major scientific assessment has catalogued more than 37,000 alien species worldwide, 10 percent of them classified as aggressively harmful or "invasive".

The intergovernmental science advisory panel for the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity (IPBES) published the findings in a report on Monday.

Humanity's growing population, economic growth, land-use change and the climate crisis "will increase the frequency and extent of biological invasions and the impacts of invasive alien species", the report said.

Only 17 percent of countries have laws or regulations to manage this onslaught, it said.

Whether by accident or on purpose, when non-native species wind up on the other side of the world, humans are to blame.

The spread of species is hard evidence that the rapid expansion of human activity has so radically altered natural systems as to tip the Earth into a new geological epoch, the Anthropocene, scientists say.

Colonial endeavors and accidental arrivals

The hyacinth that at one point covered 90 percent of Lake Victoria — crippling transport, smothering aquatic life, blocking hydroelectric dam intake and breeding mosquitoes — is thought to have been introduced by Belgian colonial officials in Rwanda as an ornamental garden flower before making its way down the Kagera River in the 1980s.

RECOMMENDED

The Florida Everglades is teeming with the destructive offspring of erstwhile pets and house plants, from five-metre Burmese pythons and walking catfish to Old World climbing fern and Brazilian pepper.

In the 19th century English settlers brought rabbits to New Zealand to hunt and for food. When they multiplied like, well, rabbits, officials imported ferocious little carnivores called stoats to reduce their numbers.

But the stoats went after easier prey: dozens of endemic bird species that were soon decimated, from baby Kiwis to wrybills.

New Zealand and Australia — where a similar bad-to-worse saga involving rabbits unfolded — are "case studies" of how not to control one imported pest with another, Elaine Murphy, a scientist at New Zealand's Department of Conservation, told AFP.

More often, however, invasive species are accidental arrivals, hitching rides in the ballast water of cargo ships, the containers in their holds, or in a tourist's suitcase.

The Mediterranean Sea is full of non-native fish and plants, such as lionfish and killer alga, that journeyed from the Red Sea through the Suez Canal.

Now, there are basically three lines of defence, according to the report — prevention, eradication and then, failing that, containment.

RelatedTeen climate activist warns EU it's time to panic
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians