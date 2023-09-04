White symbolises purity and innocence, purple signifies nobility and romance, yellow embodies both joy and hopeless love, black represents unattainability and rarity, while striped patterns convey "you have beautiful eyes" in Turkish culture. These are all meanings attributed to the tulip, a flower that has deeply embedded itself not only in Turkish soil but also in Turkish culture.

Professor Gul Irepoglu of Istanbul University, who has researched tulips, states, "To say 'tulip' is to say 'love.' The original colour of the tulip is red. It is associated with the intensity of love," to TRT World.

Originating in Central Asia, the tulip travelled with the Turks through Iran to Anatolia, finding pride of place in Istanbul’s gardens, homes, traditional Turkish arts and crafts and Turkish literature.

Among the hundreds of varieties of tulips developed to adorn Istanbul’s gardens, the pride of place belonged to the Istanbul Tulip, characterised by its slender, long and gradually tapering petals. By the beginning of the 18th century, the number of tulip varieties had reached two thousand.

But by the 19th century, with changing tastes and garden preferences, new tree species and flowers found their place in the gardens. As tulips slowly went out of fashion, their varieties decreased, as some rare ones were lost in time. That includes the Istanbul Tulip.

Till now. The city’s Istanbul Tulip Foundation, which has dedicated all its attention to tulips since 2013, has managed to revive the prized Istanbul Tulip through genetic research. As it attempts to increase its recognition across Türkiye, expand its production and improve quality, let’s take a look at Türkiye’s love affair with the elegant flower.

A mediaeval beauty, an Islamic treasure

"Tulip is a flower of harsh climates. It loves very cold and rocky places, and it thrives there. When I researched when tulips were first present in these lands, I first looked at the Byzantines. In Byzantine art, there is no motif featuring tulips. It is unknown in Byzantine culture. We can say that the tulip is a flower that came with the arrival of the Turks in Anatolia and that it is our flower," Irepoglu adds.

In the 16th century, tulips evolved from being a wild flower to becoming a garden flower. Various species were selected and cultivated. The love for tulips among the people grew, and it diversified.

Tulips also hold religious and symbolic import. The fact that the word "tulip" in Ottoman Turkish has the same letters as those in the word "Allah", has undoubtedly played a significant role in the importance attributed to the flower.