The Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed by addressing deficiencies that hampered the suspended deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said following a highly anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders on Monday discussed current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral ties. The revival of last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease the global food crisis was a top issue.

"We believe the initiative should be continued by correcting its deficiencies," Erdogan told a joint news conference with Putin during his one-day visit to Russia's coastal city of Sochi.

Confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for exports of its own grain and fertiliser, Türkiye says there is no alternative to the initiative.

"Proposed alternatives to the grain deal could not offer a sustainable, safe, and permanent model based on cooperation between parties, (one) like the Black Sea initiative," Erdogan said.

The deal has played a "key role" in addressing the global food crisis, Erdogan said, adding that it acts like a "breathing tube" for those in need like in Africa.

Ready to do what is necessary

Ankara is ready to do what is necessary to send grain to some poor African countries, Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye and Russia agree on that.

"Putin said, 'We have completed the logistic work to send 1 million tonnes of grain to poor countries’ and we said, 'We, as Türkiye, are responsible for whatever duty falls upon us'," he added.

Ukraine needs to soften its approach in order to take joint steps with Russia amid the ongoing war, Erdogan stressed, adding: "We have previously hosted direct negotiations between the parties. We are ready to do our part, as always, in this regard."

On a joint proposal for grain shipments prepared with the UN, Erdogan said Türkiye would "reach a solution that will meet expectations within a short time."