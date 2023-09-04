CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Burning Man festival exodus begins for tens of thousands stranded in Nevada
Event organisers claim the ground is still too wet for a safe mass departure but some attendees say a steady stream of vehicles have left since predawn.
Burning Man festival exodus begins for tens of thousands stranded in Nevada
President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware on Sunday that he was aware of the situation at Burning Man, including the death, and the White House was in touch with local authorities. / Photo: AP / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
September 4, 2023

Thousands of Burning Man attendees have readied to make their "exodus" as the counter-culture arts festival in the Nevada desert ends in a sea of drying mud instead of a party around its flaming effigy namesake.

Rain over the weekend turned the once hard-packed ground to pudding. One person died at the event in the Black Rock Desert, authorities said on Sunday, providing few details. An investigation is underway.

Organisers posted online that they expected to formally allow vehicles to leave at noon Monday local time, but some attendees told Reuters that a steady stream of vehicles have left since predawn, many struggling through the slop.

The exit is via an unpaved 8-kilometre dirt road out to the nearest highway. Photos shared on online sites showed hefty recreational vehicles sunk up to the tire rims in mud, with some using boards under the wheels to help get traction.

The festival site is located about 24 kilometres from the nearest town and 177 kilometres north of Reno.

Organisers asked people who could, to delay leaving until Tuesday morning to reduce the traffic.

RelatedPolice investigate death during downpour at Burning Man festival

Covered from head to toe

For days, some 70,000 people were ordered to stay put and conserve food and water as officials closed the roads and exits, ordering all vehicles to stay put.

RECOMMENDED

But the National Weather Service forecasters said on Monday that the rain was over.

Some of the festivalgoers ignored the order to stay put over the weekend and attempted to walk or drive out to the highway. Others partied on in the rain.

Videos posted to social media showed costumed revellers — including a few children — sliding through the sticky mess, most of them covered from head to toe in wet earth.

Every year Burning Man brings tens of thousands of people to the Nevada desert to dance, make art and enjoy being part of a self-sufficient, temporary community of like-minded spirits.

This year's version opened on August 27 and was scheduled to run through Monday.

It originated in 1986 as a small gathering on a San Francisco beach and is now attended by celebrities and social media influencers. A regular ticket costs $575.

The festival typically has a penultimate night send-off with the burning of a giant wooden effigy of a man, along with a fireworks show. That has not taken place this year, although organisers said it may still happen on Monday evening.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians