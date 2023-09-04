Thousands of Burning Man attendees have readied to make their "exodus" as the counter-culture arts festival in the Nevada desert ends in a sea of drying mud instead of a party around its flaming effigy namesake.

Rain over the weekend turned the once hard-packed ground to pudding. One person died at the event in the Black Rock Desert, authorities said on Sunday, providing few details. An investigation is underway.

Organisers posted online that they expected to formally allow vehicles to leave at noon Monday local time, but some attendees told Reuters that a steady stream of vehicles have left since predawn, many struggling through the slop.

The exit is via an unpaved 8-kilometre dirt road out to the nearest highway. Photos shared on online sites showed hefty recreational vehicles sunk up to the tire rims in mud, with some using boards under the wheels to help get traction.

The festival site is located about 24 kilometres from the nearest town and 177 kilometres north of Reno.

Organisers asked people who could, to delay leaving until Tuesday morning to reduce the traffic.

Covered from head to toe

For days, some 70,000 people were ordered to stay put and conserve food and water as officials closed the roads and exits, ordering all vehicles to stay put.