The United Nations' rights chief has said he was "alarmed" by the high number of injuries during recent clashes in Israel involving Eritrean protesters.

"Alarmed at the high number of injuries during protests involving opposing Eritrean protesters, particularly in Israel," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trouble erupted on Saturday when a demonstration against an Eritrean government event turned violent, injuring nearly 140 people, including a dozen Eritrean asylum seekers who were hit by Israeli police gunfire.

"Crucial that investigations take place, hate speech is avoided — especially by authorities — and the principle of non-refoulement is fully respected," he added.

Dozens wounded