UN ‘alarmed’ by number of injuries in Eritrean clashes in Israel
A rally against the Eritrean government left nearly 140 injured, including a dozen Eritrean asylum seekers struck by Israeli police gunfire.
Protesters attend violent demonstrations by Eritrean asylum seekers, including both supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government, in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 2, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 5, 2023

The United Nations' rights chief has said he was "alarmed" by the high number of injuries during recent clashes in Israel involving Eritrean protesters.

"Alarmed at the high number of injuries during protests involving opposing Eritrean protesters, particularly in Israel," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trouble erupted on Saturday when a demonstration against an Eritrean government event turned violent, injuring nearly 140 people, including a dozen Eritrean asylum seekers who were hit by Israeli police gunfire.

"Crucial that investigations take place, hate speech is avoided — especially by authorities — and the principle of non-refoulement is fully respected," he added.

Dozens wounded

The clashes began outside a south Tel Aviv venue that was set to host a pro-regime event organised by the Eritrean embassy in Israel.

Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans came to prevent the event from taking place. Israeli police declared their gathering an illegal demonstration and ordered the street to be emptied.

But demonstrators clashed with police who "used live fire against rioters," Israeli police said in a statement, adding that at least 49 of their personnel were wounded.

While police and Eritrean demonstrators clashed at the event site, there were also confrontations between supporters and opponents of Eritrea's government elsewhere in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel was considering deporting 1,000 Eritreans who took part in "riots" in Tel Aviv over the weekend.

According to June statistics, there are 17,850 Eritrean asylum seekers in Israel.

SOURCE:AFP
