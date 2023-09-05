September 5, 2023, Tuesday

Ukrainian shelling has killed a civilian in a Russian border village, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region said.

"As a result of repeated shelling of the village of Kozinka in the Grayvoron district, one civilian resident died," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

He said the victim died on the scene before an ambulance arrived.

Gladkov said a woman was also wounded in the attack, suffering "shrapnel wounds to her thigh" and that she had been hospitalised.

1503 GMT — UNESCO recommends placing Kiev, Lviv on endangered heritage list

Kiev's Saint Sophia Cathedral and the historical centre of western Ukrainian city Lviv should join UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in danger due to the Russian invasion, a senior official at the UN body has said.

"These sites are threatened with destruction. There have been attacks on the buffer zones around these sites and we don't know what will happen in the future," the head of the World Heritage programme Lazare Eloundou told AFP in Paris.

The World Heritage Committee, set to meet from September 10-25 in Riyadh, will "likely" make the decision "based on experts ' opinion" that the sites are "demonstrably in danger", Eloundou added.

1457 GMT — Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting

The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Shoigu told Russian military officers that Ukraine has brought up reserve brigades there that were trained by Kiev’s Western allies. He offered no evidence for his claim, which could not be independently verified.

Fighting in the southeast could be one of the keys to the war. If Russian defences there collapse, Ukrainian forces could push southward toward the coast and potentially split Russian forces into two.

1413 GMT — Russia says Ukraine uses Australian drones to attack its territory

Russia has said Ukraine used Australian drones to attack targets on Russian territory and that Australia was increasingly being drawn into the conflict.

"As it turns out, Australian drones are actually used to strike targets in Russia," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She was responding to a question about a report in the Sydney Morning Herald last week that Ukrainian had used Australian drones to attack an airfield in the Russian city of Kursk.

1312 GMT — Russian forces destroy first British-supplied Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine: official

Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine have destroyed a British-supplied Challenger 2 tank for the first time, a Russian-backed official said, releasing what he said was a video of its smouldering wreckage.

Ukraine in March thanked Britain for what it said were the "fantastic machines" after London sent Kiev 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region which is under Moscow's control, said on Telegram that a Challenger 2 had been set alight in fighting near the southeastern village of Robotyne.

1209 GMT — Russia detains woman over attack on official in east Ukraine

Russia has detained a woman in occupied east Ukraine for allegedly trying to kill an official in an attack that wounded him and his son.

"A suspect was detained for the attempted murder of the former chairman of the customs committee of the Lugansk People's Republic," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Lugansk, which has been partially controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014, is one of four regions Moscow claimed to have annexed last year.

"The man and his son suffered multiple wounds and are currently in a medical facility," the statement said, adding that "there was no threat to their lives."

1118 GMT — Zelenskyy visits front near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited troops leading a counteroffensive towards the eastern war-battered town of Bakhmut, Kiev said.

"As part of a working trip to Donetsk region, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited combat brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut region," the presidency said.

It added that Zelenskyy had "listened to reports on the operational situation" on the eastern front.

1000 GMT — Kremlin says unable to confirm Putin-Kim summit

The Kremlin has declined to confirm a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which US officials have said they expect.