Israel's army chief has ordered the suspension of all imports from besieged Gaza after an alleged attempt to smuggle explosives, the army and defence ministry said in a statement.

Officers from the Israeli defence ministry, which controls crossings between Israel and the Palestinian enclave, "detected several kilograms of high quality explosives, hidden within a clothing delivery carried by three trucks" at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the statement said on Monday.

Army chief of staff Herzi Halevi, with approval from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, ordered the halting of "commercial deliveries from Gaza to Israel, allowing security adjustments to be made at the crossing".

"Deliveries will resume in accordance with subsequent situation assessments," it added.

The statement said Israel "will not allow terror organisations to take advantage of civilian and humanitarian facilities for terror purposes".

Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.