A rights organisation has called on Morocco to take action against Algeria over the deaths of two tourists allegedly shot last week by the Algerian coastguard.

"We are calling for serious action on the part of the Moroccan government, to hold the Algerian state accountable before international bodies," Hicham Mellioui, the head of the Moroccan League for Citizenship and Human Rights, told the AFP news agency.

Bilal Kissi, a 29-year-old French-Moroccan holidaymaker, and his cousin Abdelali Mechouar, 40, a Moroccan resident of France, were killed last week by the Algerian coastguard after getting lost at sea on a jet ski, their brother, who was with the group told Moroccan media.

The two tourists died after straying from Moroccan waters into Algerian territory.

The incident comes at a time of increased tensions between the neighbouring North African countries, exacerbated by antagonism over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

Lawyers for the victims' families said on Sunday that they would be filing legal proceedings in France over the incident.

Around 20 people gathered in front of Morocco's parliament building to protest the deaths, brandishing Moroccan flags and placards reading, "The Algerian navy kills two young Moroccans".

"This tragedy pains us. It's unspeakable," said protester Hassen El-Ghazi.

Several warnings issued : defence ministry

Algeria's defence ministry on Sunday said its security forces had opened fire on the jet skiers "after issuing an audible warning and ordering them to stop several times", adding that "the suspects refused to comply and fled".