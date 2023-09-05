WORLD
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Man killed in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp.
Residents inspect the damage following an Israeli military raid to search for wanted Palestinians at the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank on July 24, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 5, 2023

A Palestinian man was killed in clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm, a hospital official said.

The official from Thabet Thabet Hospital, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday that the man died as a result of Israeli army gunfire.

Eyewitnesses in the area also reported confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians at the camp.

In addition, Israeli forces used construction equipment to dig roads and caused damage to Palestinians' vehicles along the roadside.

Israeli authorities have not released a statement so far on the incident.

Over the past several months, towns and villages in the West Bank have experienced frequent raids and attacks by both Israeli forces and settlers.

SOURCE:AA
