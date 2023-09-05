WORLD
French schools turn away dozens of Muslim girls for wearing abaya
Defying a ban, nearly 300 girls showed up wearing the abaya on the first day of the new school year. 67 of them refused to remove it and were sent home.
The French government's ban on the abaya in schools has faced widespread criticism. Photo: AFP  / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 5, 2023

French schools sent dozens of girls home for refusing to remove their abayas -- a Muslim over-garment -- on the first day of the school year, a government minister has said.

Defying a ban on the Muslim dress, nearly 300 girls showed up wearing the abaya, Gabriel Attal told the BFM broadcaster on Tuesday.

Most agreed to change out of the dress, but 67 refused and were sent home, he said.

The government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation.

The move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.

RelatedUnder-fire France claims Muslim overgarment abaya is a 'political sign'

Attal said the girls refused entry were given a letter addressed to their families saying that "secularism is not a constraint, it is a liberty".

If they showed up at school again wearing the dress there would be a "new dialogue", the minister said.

Late Monday, President Emmanuel Macron defended the controversial measure, saying there was a "minority" in France who "hijack a religion and challenge the republic and secularism", leading to the "worst consequences" such as the murder three years ago of teacher Samuel Paty for showing Mohamed caricatures during a civics education class.

"We cannot act as if the terrorist attack, the murder of Samuel Paty, had not happened," he said in an interview with You Tube channel HugoDecrypte.

An association representing Muslims has filed a motion with the State Council, France's highest court for complaints against state authorities, for an injunction against the ban on the abaya and the qamis, its equivalent dress for men.

The Action for the Rights of Muslims (ADM) motion is to be examined later.

A law introduced in March 2004 banned "the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation" in schools.

This includes large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.

Related‘Conquer the women’: Colonial roots of France’s abaya ban
SOURCE:AFP
