When residents of a slum cluster in New Delhi's Janta Camp area heard that the G20 summit was to be held in the Indian capital, barely 500 metres from their homes, they expected it would benefit them as well.

Instead, they were rendered homeless.

Dharmender Kumar, Khushboo Devi, and their three children were among scores of people across Delhi whose homes were demolished over the past few months — an action that both residents and activists say is part of beautification work for the summit on September 9 and 10.

Some of those living in the slum approached the Delhi High Court to stop the evictions but the court ruled the settlements illegal. Then city authorities ordered them to vacate by May 31.

Officials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, responsible for the demolitions, say the houses were built illegally on government land and their removal was "a continuous activity".

Homes in slums like the one in Janta Camp are built over years, like patchwork. Most residents work nearby and have lived for decades within the confines of their small homes. The demolitions started four months ago.

The camp near Pragati Maidan, the summit’s main venue, is emblematic of much of the landscape in Delhi, as many of the city's 20 million people live in largely unplanned districts that have mushroomed over the years.

In 2021, housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri, told parliament that 13.5 million people lived in the city's unauthorised colonies.

"The government is demolishing houses and removing vulnerable people in the name of beautification without any concern about what will happen to them," said Sunil Kumar Aledia of the New Delhi-based Centre for Holistic Development, which works with the homeless.

"If this had to be done, residents should have been warned in time and places found where they could have been rehabilitated."

Reclamation, not beautification

At least 49 demolition drives in New Delhi between April 1 and July 27 led to nearly 0.93 kilometres square of government land being reclaimed, the junior housing minister, Kaushal Kishore, told parliament in July.