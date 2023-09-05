Ankara is ready to continue dialogue with its neighbour Greece "without preconditions," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, addressing a news conference alongside his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis.

"We are ready to continue the dialogue with our neighbour Greece without preconditions and to develop our relations on the basis of common interests in all areas," Fidan said on Tuesday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"We can solve our problems on the basis of international law, respecting mutual rights and interests,” he added.

Türkiye has entered a "positive new" era in its relations with Greece, he said.

Gerapetritis, for his part, said, confidence-building measures and talks between Türkiye and Greece will start soon.

"We agreed to continue the positive agenda," said Gerapetritis, who is paying a one-day working visit to the Turkish capital.

Related Amid thaw in ties, Türkiye ready to resume high-level dialogue with Greece

Cooperation council meeting

Fidan said that while Ankara and Athens have differences of opinion in the Aegean and Mediterranean, they "agreed to bring new approaches to solving problems."