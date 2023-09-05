TÜRKİYE
Putin presents Türkiye's Erdogan with documentary film on his life
The 25-minute film depicts the life and political career of the Turkish president.
The film, presented by Putin (R), includes fragments of four conversations between Erdogan (L) and the first deputy director-general of Russian state news agency TASS. / Photo: AA / AA
September 5, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan a documentary film amid talks held between the two presidents in the coastal city of Sochi.

The documentary film, which was directed by Mikhail Gusman, is about the life and political career of Erdogan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency TASS on Monday.

Gusman, the first deputy director-general of TASS, presented a film on Erdogan shot as part of the "Formula of Power" series in June.

The 25-minute film includes fragments of four conversations between Erdogan and Gusman.

It focuses on Erdogan's childhood, as well as his school and university years.

In the film, Erdogan said he began to engage in politics "at about the age of 17" and that he worked in youth, district and regional organisations, and in party bodies. He later became the mayor of Istanbul.

According to Erdogan, power is "hard work and great responsibility," and politics is always associated with great risk.

Special attention has been paid in the film to Erdogan's personal life, the story of how he met his wife, his attitude to religion, and his love for football.

Gusman reflected in the movie that Erdogan's path was not at all easy, but he managed to ensure that Türkiye became stronger and more stable over the years, and its opinion is considered all over the world.

SOURCE:AA
