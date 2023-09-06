In a small, see-through jar, you'll find a light-coloured cream that embodies transparency in skincare, setting a positive example for the billion-dollar industry. It is a deodorant, free from aluminium, parabens and synthetic fragrances, and its primary task is to embrace and support your body's natural perspiration process.

In recent years, there has been an increase in demand for this handcrafted cream deodorant. Setting itself apart from mainstream cosmetics brands, this product does not contain antiperspirants that may disturb the balance of beneficial and harmful armpit bacteria. It refrains from claiming to block sweat, recognising that sweating is a natural mechanism for eliminating toxins from the body.

While giants of the beauty realm churn out mass-produced concoctions laden with chemicals, meet Feride Tekin Seymenoglu, the visionary behind a two-year-old cosmetics and skincare brand that defies conventions, whose story reveals not just a striving businesswoman but a warrior for change in an industry that has lost its way.

Today, Feride's products are used across all provinces of Türkiye and in over ten countries. Handcrafting each product with a commitment to affordability and eco-friendliness, Feride stands alone, crafting her products to demonstrate that it is indeed feasible to develop skincare routines without negating the body's natural requirements or attempting to alter its essential functions.

From curious consumer to aromatherapy entrepreneur

Before founding her cosmetics brand "Atelier Feride" in 2021, Feride was a curious consumer. Little did she know how her practice of reading and researching the ingredients of everyday products silently shaped her path into the profession of producing them.

“I was unknowingly laying the foundation for my future profession,” she tells TRT World. “Today, I craft products for my brand that I wholeheartedly trust and incorporate into my routine.”

The 30-year-old entrepreneur, holding degrees in nursing, embarked on further training in medical and aromatic plants, a pivotal moment during which her interests shifted towards aromatherapy, herbal therapy and traditional treatments.

Aromatherapy, a holistic healing approach using essential oils extracted from plants to enhance physical, mental and emotional well-being, is the backbone of her production. In contrast to synthetic alternatives, aromatherapy oils offer natural fragrances that nourish the skin. For instance, lavender oil, mostly used in Feride’s cream deodorants, alleviates stress, imparts a pleasing aroma and boasts antimicrobial properties. Inhaling citrus oil has the positive effects of joy and pleasure. Grape seed oil, mostly used in skin-nourishing serums, has an antioxidant effect on the skin.

“I use aromatherapy oils not only for their fragrances, but also because they are beneficial to the skin,” she says.

Swim against the current

In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in the natural cosmetics sector as a response to mainstream cosmetics. However, it's intriguing to observe how this new industry, born out of resistance, is gradually experiencing its own pitfalls.

Feride highlights her reluctance to merely promote the separate realm of natural cosmetics as an escape from conventional products, saying that beauty lies in embracing moderation and practising minimalistic care.

“The products we use throughout the day are increasing our exposure to toxic substances, and unfortunately, they are also leading to bioaccumulation within our bodies,” she says.

Experts warn about the harm of overusing skincare products, or of layering too many products, and emphasise the significance of concentrating on fundamental products that uphold skin health.

“I swim against the current,” Feride says, “As a cosmetics manufacturer, I consistently express that minimal personal care is essential.”

From nourishing serums and toners to deodorants, moisturisers, lipsticks, and mascaras, Feride single-handedly handcrafts an impressive array of over 40 products. However, her daily skincare regimen consists of just a handful of essential products: sunscreen for morning use, cleansing toner for evening use, moisturiser, occasional addition of vitamin C and regular use of cream deodorant.

"As I've always believed, choosing natural oils has its merits, particularly in fortifying the skin's natural barrier, leading to healthier and more resilient skin that demands fewer frequent skincare routines," she says. “This is essentially what our minimal skincare philosophy aims for.”