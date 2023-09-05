TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's president lauds Türkiye's 'principled' stand on Kashmir dispute
President Arif Alvi also confers one of Pakistan’s highest military awards upon Turkish Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu.
Pakistan's president lauds Türkiye's 'principled' stand on Kashmir dispute
President Arif Alvi of Pakistan has praised Türkiye's "principled" stance regarding the ongoing Kashmir dispute. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 5, 2023

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi has lauded Türkiye's "principled" stand on the lingering Kashmir dispute, urging the international community to take notice of "human rights violations" in the Himalayan valley.

His remarks came during a meeting on Tuesday with Turkish Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, who called on him at the President's Office in the capital Islamabad.

According to a statement from his office, Alvi noted that Ankara and Islamabad enjoy "excellent relations which are based on common religion, historical bonds, besides having a similar stance on various issues."

He emphasised the need to further improve bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including maritime and defence cooperation.

Tatlioglu, for his part, said that cooperation between the two countries would grow further in the future.

RelatedTürkiye, Pakistan can build strong model for regional security – lawmaker
RECOMMENDED

Highest award

Earlier on Tuesday, Alvi conferred one of Pakistan’s highest military awards upon Tatlioglu.

The president conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) or the Order of Excellence upon Tatlioglu at a ceremony at the President’s House in recognition of his "illustrious" services to promote bilateral relations between the navies of Türkiye and Pakistan.

Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) is the highest award that can be awarded to the heads of service chiefs, including top foreign military officers.

Tatlioglu is a naval admiral currently serving as Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive