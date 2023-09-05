An Afghan refugee who spent nearly three years in prison after being wrongfully accused of trafficking migrants has been awarded thousands of dollars in damages, his lawyers said.

Akif Rasuli, 25, was arrested after arriving in Greece in 2020 and accused of having piloted a dinghy that washed up off the island of Lesbos, not far from the Turkish coast.

"The... Court agreed that Mr. Rasuli should be compensated for the time he stayed in prison unjustly", said his lawyers from the NGO Legal Centre Lesvos (LCL).

He was awarded $17,000 (15,920 euros) in damages, the lawyers added.

Rasuli had already been acquitted by the Lesvos appeals court in December 2022, along with another Afghan refugee who was accused of the same crimes and sentenced to 50 years in prison.