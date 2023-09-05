WORLD
3 MIN READ
Wrongly imprisoned Afghan refugee in Greece gets thousands in damages
"Money will never give me back the time that has been taken from me", says Akif Rasuli, who had been acquitted by the Lesbos appeals court in December 2022 after being wrongfully sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Wrongly imprisoned Afghan refugee in Greece gets thousands in damages
A Greek law from 2014 states that any migrant accused of piloting a boat carrying refugees faces a minimum 10-year prison sentence. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2023

An Afghan refugee who spent nearly three years in prison after being wrongfully accused of trafficking migrants has been awarded thousands of dollars in damages, his lawyers said.

Akif Rasuli, 25, was arrested after arriving in Greece in 2020 and accused of having piloted a dinghy that washed up off the island of Lesbos, not far from the Turkish coast.

"The... Court agreed that Mr. Rasuli should be compensated for the time he stayed in prison unjustly", said his lawyers from the NGO Legal Centre Lesvos (LCL).

He was awarded $17,000 (15,920 euros) in damages, the lawyers added.

Rasuli had already been acquitted by the Lesvos appeals court in December 2022, along with another Afghan refugee who was accused of the same crimes and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

RECOMMENDED

"I suffered so much in prison for a crime I haven't committed. Money will never give me back the time that has been taken from me," Rasuli said as he left court, as quoted by LCL.

A Greek law from 2014 states that any migrant accused of piloting a boat carrying refugees faces a minimum 10-year prison sentence, even if it is proven that they are not a people smuggler and were not paid to make the crossing.

"It should not be forgotten that this case is only one of thousands, as people charged or convicted of smuggling make up the second largest prison population in Greece, and most will never be compensated for this time in prison, even if eventually acquitted", said LCL.

RelatedTürkiye rescues dozens of irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive