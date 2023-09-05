At least fifty-three members of the security forces have been killed in an attack by suspected militants in northern Burkina Faso, the army said.

Seventeen soldiers and 36 civilian volunteers for the army died on Monday while repelling an "attack," the army general staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unit had been deployed in the town of Koumbri in Yatenga province to help the resettlement of residents forced out of the area by militants more than two years ago, it said.

About 30 members of the security forces were injured, the army added.

It said that several attackers had been "neutralised" in a counter-operation and their combat equipment destroyed.

Operations are still under way in the area, it said.

Burkina Faso saw two military coups last year, triggered - as in neighbouring Mali and Niger - by anger at failures to stem a militant insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.

Since 2015, more than 16,000 civilians, troops and police have died in militant attacks in Burkina Faso, according to a count by an NGO monitor called the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

More than 5,000 have died since the start of this year.

More than two million people have also been displaced within Burkina Faso, making it one of the worst internal displacement crises in Africa.