TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges solution on Syria conflict based on territorial integrity
The healthiest and most sustainable solution is establishment of an "administrative structure that takes into account the demographic realities of the region," says Turkish President Erdogan.
Türkiye urges solution on Syria conflict based on territorial integrity
While ensuring the security of Türkiye's borders, President Erdogan said Ankara is also protecting balances in the region. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 5, 2023

Türkiye is striving for a solution based on the demographic realities of Syria's territorial integrity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in the wake of recent regional strife, urging influential regional actors to do the same.

"We take an approach that embraces all ethnic and sectarian differences and all sectors of all countries in the region and stands by their side in difficult times," Erdogan said on Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We believe that the most proper, healthy, and sustainable solution is the establishment of an administrative structure that takes into account the demographic realities of the region, especially the (Iraqi) city of Kirkuk,” he said, referring to a city with a large Turkmen population that has recently seen protests and unrest.

"Türkiye is determined to continue working for a permanent solution based on Syria's territorial integrity and demographic realities, including ethnic and sectarian makeup," he added.

While ensuring the security of Türkiye's borders, Erdogan said Ankara is also protecting balances in the region.

RelatedArab tribes reclaim their lands in unity against PKK/YPG: Erdogan

Türkiye's warnings

RECOMMENDED

"Regarding Syria, we have repeatedly warned the US that it should not cooperate with the separatist terrorist organisation, and if it continues to act this way, both its own interests and the region will suffer in the future," Erdogan added, referring to US support for the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

Recent developments clearly show that Türkiye's concerns and warnings are justified, he stressed.

"The (Syrian) regime's stubborn insistence to be part of the problem, not the solution, deepens problems in the region," Erdogan said.

"We invite all parties, including America, Russia, Iran and the regime, that have influence on groups in the region to make efforts in this direction," he added.

RelatedClashes between PKK, Arab tribes: What is happening in Syria's Deir Ezzor?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive