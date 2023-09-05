The White House has warned that North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplies Russia with weaponry for its war in Ukraine, with Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin expected to hold talks on the issue.

US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday Pyongyang and Moscow were eyeing "leader-level discussions, perhaps even in person" on Russia's arms needs.

Sullivan said Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to "try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation."

"This is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," he added.

Sullivan added that it "says a lot that Russia is having to turn to a country like North Korea."

Sanctions-hit Russia is reportedly eager to secure more military supplies from its ally to bolster its forces as Kiev pushes a highly scrutinized counteroffensive to take back its territory.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to North Korea in July seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war, the White House said.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was unable to confirm a summit between Putin and Kim. "We have nothing to say on this," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Shoigu said on Monday that Russia was considering joint military drills with North Korea. "Why not? They are our neighbours," he was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.