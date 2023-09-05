CLIMATE
Brazil cyclone death toll climbs to 21
Toll from extratropical cyclone in southern Rio Grande do Sul state may rise following state's deadliest weather disaster ever, officials say.
An aerial view shows damage and floods after a cyclone hit southern towns, in Venancio Aires / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 5, 2023

Torrential rain and winds caused by an extratropical cyclone have left at least 21 people dead in southern Brazil, the local governor said, warning more flooding may be coming

"We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes ... 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21," Rio Grande do Sul state Governor Eduardo Leite told a news conference on Tuesday, calling it the state's deadliest weather disaster ever.

Hundreds of people were also forced from their homes by the storms, which started on Monday.

The cyclone dumped hail and heavy rain on the south of the country, triggering floods and landslides.

The storms hit 54 cities in all, directly affecting more than 20,000 people, national disaster response chief Wolnei Barreiros told TV network GloboNews.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sent a message of solidarity with those affected, saying the federal government is "ready to help."

It is the latest in a string of deadly weather events to hit Brazil, which experts warn are likely being made worse by the climate crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
