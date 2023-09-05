WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi, Iran exchange envoys as part of China-brokered deal
Abdullah Alanazi, Saudi Arabia's first envoy to Iran since resumption of diplomatic ties arrives in Tehran, hours after Iranian envoy Alireza Enayati lands in Riyadh to begin his diplomatic mission.
Saudi, Iran exchange envoys as part of China-brokered deal
In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 5, 2023

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iran has arrived in the Islamic Republic, and his counterpart landed in Riyadh, cementing a restoration of ties between the Gulf rivals after a seven-year rupture in ties mended by China.

Saudi Arabia's leadership recognises the "importance of strengthening ties, increasing engagement ... and taking the [relationship] to broader horizons," Ambassador Abdullah Alanazi said on Tuesday upon his arrival in Tehran to take up his duties, according to a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, arrived in the capital Riyadh, where he was received by Foreign Ministry officials and embassy staff, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Alanazi was formerly Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Oman, while Enayati was previously Iran's Kuwait envoy.

Both countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal announced in March.

Riyadh and Tehran severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.

RelatedSaudi Arabia, Iran ties moving 'on the right track': Iranian top diplomat
RECOMMENDED

Rebuilding ties

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran resumed operations last month.

In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.

Last month Iran's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, preached unity and dialogue during his first visit to Saudi Arabia since the surprise rapprochement was announced, saying bilateral ties were "progressing in the right direction".

Iran and Saudi Arabia have backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years.

Since the March deal, Saudi Arabia has restored ties with Syrian regime and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it has for years led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi forces.

RelatedIran's FM visits Saudi Arabia on first such trip in years as tensions ease
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive