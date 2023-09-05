Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, the longest sentence yet in the Capitol rampage on January 6, 2021.

"That day broke our previously unbroken tradition of peacefully transferring power," US District Judge Timothy Kelly said on Tuesday.

Tarrio’s sentence is one among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, topping the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one-time Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean both received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

It comes as the Justice Department prepares to put former president Donald Trump on trial at the same courthouse in Washington on charges that the then-president illegally schemed to cling to power that he knew had been stripped away by voters.

Rising to speak before the sentence was handed down, Tarrio pleaded for leniency, describing January 6 as a "national embarrassment" and apologising to the police officers who defended the Capitol and the lawmakers who fled in fear.

"I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal," Tarrio said.

"Please show me mercy," he said, adding, "I ask you that you not take my 40s from me."

Related Proud Boys' Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in jail for US Capitol attack

'Calculated act of terrorism'

Prosecutors had sought 33 years behind bars for Tarrio, describing him as the ringleader of a plot to use violence to shatter the cornerstone of American democracy and overturn the election victory by Joe Biden, a Democrat, over Trump, the Republican incumbent.