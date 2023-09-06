California lawmakers have voted to outlaw discrimination based on caste, adding protections for people of South Asian descent, who say they have been left out of traditional American safeguards for fairness in employment and housing.

The bill — the first of its kind in the US — now heads to Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who must decide whether to sign it into law.

Tuesday, the state Senate voted 31-5 to approve a bill that would redefine "ancestry" to include "lineal descent, heritage, parentage, caste, or any inherited social status."

The bill was authored by state Senator Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan-American woman elected to the state legislature.

"The more our communities become more and more diverse, we need to go further and deeper to protect more people — even when certain issues are more invisible to the mainstream public," Wahab said.

Caste is an ancient, complex system that regulates people's social status based on their birth. It's primarily associated with India and Hinduism, but caste-based divisions are also found in other faiths and countries.

The rigid caste system dates back thousands of years and allows many privileges to upper Hindu castes such as Brahmins but represses lowered castes.

The Hindu caste system places adherents of the faith into a social hierarchy consisting of four categories that determine what jobs they can perform and what their social status is. There is no prospect of social mobility.

Brahmins [Priests] top the list, followed by Kshatriyas [Warriors], Vaishyas [Merchants & landowners], and Shudras [Peasants & servants]. Below this four-tier hierarchy is a group considered outcasts: Dalits. They are shunned from mainstream society and have been treated as "untouchables."

US states and federal laws already ban discrimination based on sex, race and religion.

California's civil rights law goes further by outlawing discrimination based on things like medical conditions, genetic information, sexual orientation, immigration status and ancestry.

India has banned caste discrimination since 1948, the year after it won independence from Great Britain. In recent years, South Asians have been pushing for caste protections in the US.

Many major US colleges and universities have added caste to their non-discrimination policies, including the University of California and California State University systems. In February, Seattle became the first US city to ban discrimination based on caste.

Now, California could become the first state to do so.

Referendum vote