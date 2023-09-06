A new book about Joe Biden portrays the US president as someone whose middle-class upbringing helped foster a resentment of intellectual elitism that shaped his political career and sometimes caused strain with his onetime boss, Harvard-educated Barack Obama.

Biden, who spent eight years as Obama's vice president, told a friend that Obama couldn't even curse properly, according to "The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future."

Released on Tuesday and written by Franklin Foer, a staff writer for The Atlantic, the book says Biden said Obama was unable to deliver a "f— you" with "the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of consonants; it was how they must curse in the ivory tower."

Now, as the president runs for reelection, the early front runner among Republicans is former president Donald Trump, whose supporters can sometimes resent the perceived elitism of Washington's political class — suggesting some overlap with Biden.

The anecdote also may resonate with Democrats. Ardent supporters of both Biden and Obama fondly recall the then-vice president telling Obama in a private aside that was captured on a hot mic, "This is a big f—ing deal, " during the signing ceremony for Obama's signature health care law in 2010.

Foer's book offers a deep examination of Biden's first two years in office, which the author describes as encompassing a lot of "flailing" before the president began to cement his legacy through signature policy achievements and "creative diplomacy" that helped rally the world behind Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion.

Biden’s fatigue

The 80-year-old Biden continues to face questions about his age, and Foer calls it "striking" that Biden attends few meetings or public events before 10 am.

In private, Biden would "occasionally admit to friends he felt tired," the book says.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked last week by a reporter citing an early excerpt from Foer's book if personal fatigue might help explain why Biden's morning schedule was often light.

She responded, "That’s a ridiculous assumption to make."

Jean-Pierre referred back to that exchange during her briefing with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, and provided updated comment, saying that administration officials had now "seen the context of the excerpt."

She said the book was actually praising Biden for helping to push major legislation through Congress and unify global support around Ukraine.

It "seemed to be making the opposite overall point about how the value of his experience and wisdom resulted in rallying the free world against authoritarianism," she said.