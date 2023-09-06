The US welcomes Türkiye’s efforts to try to convince Russia to return to the Black Sea grain deal, the State Department said.

“We are continuing to engage with the UN and Türkiye which have worked very hard to make the Black Sea Grain Initiative both possible and functional," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

“We also thank our NATO ally, Türkiye, for its important role in the efforts to try and get the Black Sea Grain Initiative back on track,” he said.

Patel said Russia's decision to terminate its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative “hurts communities vulnerable to food insecurity around the world.”

Asked about the reports that the US is proposing the Danube River route as an alternative to the Black Sea grain corridor, Patel said it is the US goal and hope that Russia returns to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“We of course are continuing to assess and look at what other options are available to make sure that the flow of food product can get to the places that it needs to go,” he said.

But Patel said he does not have any announcement to offer.