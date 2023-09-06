A Canadian man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario has pleaded not guilty, as jury selection for his trial started.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family members with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The prosecution is alleging that Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, was motivated by extremist right-wing views associated with white supremacy when he intentionally drove his truck over a curb to strike the Muslim family members.

London police allege that Veltman deliberately ran over the family in "a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate".

Veltman, who wore a long-sleeve white shirt and black pants in court, was sitting quietly between his defence lawyers Hicks and Peter Ketcheson during the jury selection process.

Jury selection was set to continue for the trial which is expected to last 12 weeks.

Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue is warranted in the case, moving the trial from London to Windsor, Ontario.

The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments pre sented in court, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.