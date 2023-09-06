Police in New York City agreed to drop controversial techniques to control demonstrators after being sued for alleged brutality in the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Edward Caban announced the change as part of a deal with prosecutors to resolve lawsuits accusing the police of excessive force against protestors.

The city will implement "new practices to better address the unique challenges that arise during spontaneous protests, keep New Yorkers safe, and respect every person's First Amendment rights to free speech," Adams and Caban said in a statement.

They agreed to the change in a formal settlement with New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who sued the city and the police force in January 2021 over their heavy-handed approach to the racial justice protests.

In mid-2020 much of the United States was swept by protests over law enforcement mistreatment of African Americans in the wake of the police murder of Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As the protests in New York grew violent, marked by looting and vandalism, police arrested some 2,000 people, using an aggressive encirclement technique called "kettling."

Related NYPD to stop controversial robotic dog use after outrage

But protesters said the police showed no just cause for arresting many of them, violating their rights.