Over 5M people displaced by months-long conflict in Sudan: IOM
International mediation attempts have been unsuccessful, with nine ceasefire agreements since the conflict began, all collapsing and forcing civilians into internal displacement or seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.
People hold pots as volunteers distribute food in Omdurman / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2023

More than 5 million people have now been displaced by the months-long fighting in Sudan, the United Nations’ migration agency said as clashes between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary force showing no sign of easing.

According to the International Organization for Migration, over 4 million people have been internally displaced since the conflict erupted in mid-April while another 1.1 million have fled to neighbouring countries. More than 750,000 have travelled to either Egypt or Chad, the agency said.

International efforts to mediate the conflict have so far failed. There have been at least nine cease-fire agreements since the outbreak and all have broken down.

Sudan was plunged into chaos almost five months ago when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, escalated into open warfare.

Ethnic violence

The fighting has reduced Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield, with neither side managing to gain control of the city.

Meanwhile, in the western Darfur region — the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s — the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the UN.

Formal peace negations mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the kingdom's coastal town of Jeddah were adjourned in late June with both mediators publicly calling out the RSF and the army for continually violating truces they had agreed to.

SOURCE:AP
