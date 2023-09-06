The EU executive body has imposed additional rules on six giant tech companies, including Meta, Apple, and Microsoft, to prevent them from abusing their dominant position in the digital market.

The European Commission announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has labeled Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft as so-called “gatekeepers” under the bloc’s new Digit al Services Act.

The EU can designate tech companies as gatekeepers if they “provide an important gateway between businesses and consumers in relation to core platform services,” the statement explained.

In other words, gatekeepers are the digital giants, such as search engines, social networks, and cloud services that are basically impossible to avoid when using the internet.

'Unfair conditions on businesses'

Under the bloc’s regulation that entered into force in August, this status comes with additional obligations on the tech companies to prevent them from applying “unfair conditions on businesses and end users and at ensuring the openness of important digital services.”

The companies have now six months to implement the EU Commission’s list of obligations and restrictions.