WORLD
2 MIN READ
Concerned by increase in children in Dutch asylum shelters: UNICEF
The UN body has expressed concerns about children’s safety following the rise in the number of unaccompanied children in the emergency shelters.
Concerned by increase in children in Dutch asylum shelters: UNICEF
Over 23,000 irregular migrants reside in these emergency shelters.  Photo: AA  / AA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
September 6, 2023

UNICEF has expressed concern over an increase in the number of children and unaccompanied minors in Dutch emergency asylum shelters, local media reported.

There were 3,969 children in emergency shelters, including 1,844 unaccompanied minors, in the Netherlands as of the end of August, NL Times said on Wednesday, citing data from the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA).

UNICEF has expressed grave concern about children’s safety following the rise in the number of unaccompanied children in the country's emergency asylum shelters.

In these shelters, the children have no privacy and no access to education, said UNICEF Netherlands Director Suzanne Laszlo, according to broadcaster NOS.

They are often left unsupervised, sleep alone in dirty beds, and lack access to clean sanitary facilities, she said, warning that this can cause health problems.

RelatedWhat’s the difference between migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers?
RECOMMENDED

"How well these children are cared for varies per location and is very unclear, which is worrying," she was quoted as saying by the NOS.

She also called on the Dutch parliament to take the necessary steps in an attempt to obligate local authorities to provide more shelters for asylum seekers "as quickly as possible."

Although they stay in regular asylum seeker centres throughout the country, municipalities have opened temporary emergency shelters in gyms and event halls as the number of asylum seekers is increasing beyond capacity.

These emergency shelters are now home to over 23,000 irregular migrants.

RelatedMinor asylum-seekers face neglect, abuse as Europe turns a blind eye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row