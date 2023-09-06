Dozens of people have been killed since late August as clashes between local Arab tribesmen and terror group PKK/YPG-led armed groups in eastern and northern Syria have intensified.

The scale of violence has been unprecedented and symbolic of long-raised concerns of Türkiye that the security situation in the region has deteriorated since the PKK/YPG terrorist group took control of it.

The YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror group by the US, Türkiye and NATO, has for years been a source of tensions across Türkish borders, occupying a large part of northeastern Syria with Washington’s support.

Most recently, the Arab tribes living in eastern Syria’s oil-rich Deir Ezzor province for generations have felt increasingly threatened by the YPG/PKK’s elusive political and ideological agenda, which is based on a harsh interpretation of Marxist-Leninist thought. The US’s Syria policy has conveniently accommodated the terror group despite its communist roots.

The armed units of YPG/PKK have been installed in Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province under the banner of SDF, which continues to receive the US military backing despite Türkiye’s fierce opposition. The recent clashes have reportedly killed dozens of people.

Tensions flared after the SDF detained Ahmad al Khubail, also known as Abu Kahwla, the leader of the local Arab al Bukair tribe. People who have been keeping track of the situation on the ground say Khubail was heading the so-called Deir Ezzor Military Council, a regional wing of the SDF, from which he was removed.

Deir Ezzor’s violent clashes have had spillover effects on other parts of the war-torn country. Manbij, a strategic northwestern town of the Aleppo province with a significant Arab population under the PKK/YPG occupation, also came in the grip of violence.

Members of various Arab tribes with cultural ties with Deir Ezzor have also fought the PKK/YPG terror groups across areas between Manbij and Jarablus, a border town under the control of pro-Turkish opposition groups in northwestern Syria. The YPG attacks in this region killed at least six people last week, including children, according to media reports.

“Let’s not forget that those Arab tribes are the people of this area. It’s their cities, towns and homes. What’s SDF doing here?” says Omar Alhariri, a Daraa-based Syrian journalist, referring to the clashes between Arab tribes and the US-backed YPG/PKK-led group in Deir Ezzor areas.

“When you use force to control an area, impose laws, appoint foreign officials, and suppress the people of the region, this is the occupation itself. Therefore it is expected for the people of the region to fight to regain their dignity against this occupation,” Alhariri tells TRT World.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted to the ongoing military conflict on September 5, saying that not the terror group but "Arab tribes are the real owners of those places”, describing their fight against the YPG/PKK as an honourable struggle.

Türkiye has been battling with PKK terrorists for decades. The terror group has launched many attacks on Turkish soil, killing tens of thousands of Turkish citizens. To secure the country and its borders, Ankara has launched many cross-border operations, eliminating the PKK/YPG units from a vast swathe of countryside in northern Syria.

Persistent resentments

Deir Ezzor’s Arab tribes like the Ogeidat and the Baggara have a history of opposing the PKK/YPG’s iron-fisted rule. They have frequently protested against the control of the terror group, according to Rena Netjes, a Dutch researcher and journalist, who has received online threats for her criticism against the PKK/YPG.

“These conflicts are not new. From time to time, there have been conflicts between the PKK/YPG-led SDF, which has been active in the region since 2015, and Arab tribes,” says Ulas Pehlivan, a Turkish military analyst and a former officer, who involved in Turkish ground operations in northern Syria in the past.