Türkiye expects the European Union to show the necessary will and act more courageously to advance relations with Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed.

“The EU cannot be a global actor without Türkiye,” Fidan said on Wednesday, speaking at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Fidan also emphasised that relations between Türkiye and the European Union should not be held hostage to the interests of some countries.

Referring to recent announcements on the bloc’s enlargement through 2030, Fidan said that at a time when the EU is highlighting its enlargement policy over geopolitical concerns, it would be a great strategic mistake to exclude Türkiye from this.

Fidan also said reactivation of the Türkiye-EU Established Dialogue Mechanisms is essential for establishing trust in relations.

For his part, Varhelyi said that after the major elections this May in Türkiye, new opportunities in relations emerged and he was “quick to come to see how we could live up to our friendship, our alliances and our partnership that we have with Türkiye.”

“Because we have a strong political and economic commitment. Our relations with Türkiye is key for us as well. Türkiye is a partner and candidate country,” he added.

Updating the customs union

During the press conference, Fidan also emphasised that among Türkiye's expectations from the EU is progress in the visa liberalisation process.