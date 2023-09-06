WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly rainstorm pounds Greece for second day
Storm Daniel triggers landslides, destroys a bridge, causes the collapse of power poles and carries away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.
Deadly rainstorm pounds Greece for second day
Greece says the weather is the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
September 6, 2023

At least two people have died and three were missing after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered close to a community in the southern Pelion area in central Greece on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, raising the death toll from severe weather in Greece to two.

"The body was found under a pile of woods," a fire brigade official said, adding that a rescue operation was continuing for three missing people.

Police issued traffic warnings for the cities of Trikala and Karditsa as the rainstorm was expected to intensify again later on Wednesday.

Storm Daniel, which has battered Greece since Monday, triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.

A man died on Tuesday after a wall collapsed in bad weather in the port city of Volos on the Pagasetic Gulf and about 94 inmates were moved to safety late on Tuesday after torrential rain damaged part of their nursing home.

A witness said that the river near the nursing home had swallowed the road and flooded a train station in Volos, disrupting train traffic.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedDeadly torrential rain hits Greece following summer wildfires

Extreme rainfall

Greece has said the weather was the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

Meanwhile, in northwestern Türkiye, at least five people were killed after heavy rains triggered flash floods, TRT Haber reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row