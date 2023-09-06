Former Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz called for the dissolution of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) to prepare for early elections amid a months-long judicial crisis.

"This government is not fit to run a country," Gantz said in a statement on Wednesday.

"(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu should dissolve the Knesset and the State of Israel should go to elections that will allow the fusion of Israeli society,” he added.

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over a government plan to introduce judicial reforms seen by the opposition as a power grab in favour of the executive authority.

Netanyahu, however, insists that the reform would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

Closed-door talks