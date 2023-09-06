In late May, an infrastructural project worth £13.54 billion ($17 billion) was launched by Iraq, which mainly aims to strengthen regional cooperation.

Announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani at a one-day conference in Baghdad, attended by officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Türkiye, Iran, Syria and Jordan, the project, called Development Road, is designed to connect Asia to Europe.

Starting from the Grand Faw Port on the Gulf in Iraq, it will end at the Mersin Port in Türkiye, where it also enters the European landmass. It will span 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) with railway, motorways, pipelines and road infrastructure. Offering an alternative to the heavily congested Suez Canal, it will provide a direct travel route from the Gulf to Türkiye.

The trade ministers from the two countries met in late August this year to discuss the bilateral economic and trade relations, including the Development Road project on the agenda.

Following the August 29 meeting with Turkish trade minister Omer Bolat and his large business delegation, Iraqi PM al Sudani said, "We are pleased with Türkiye's serious intent in the Development Road project, since Turkish companies have significant potential to realise the development of Iraq and an important role to play in our infrastructure projects."

As both countries emphasise the importance of extending cooperation, here’s why the Development Road can be an opportunity for the entire region.

Regional connectivity through Türkiye

It will also ease the possible passage from Iraq to Türkiye, shortening the distance for the movement of goods and people.

After the first phase, planned to last five years, 3.5 million tonnes of goods are expected to be transported along this route. It is expected to increase to 7.5 million tonnes after the second phase of the three-phased construction. According to official sources from the Iraqi government, the construction works will start next year and continue until 2050.

Following the meeting with the Iraqi PM on March 21, President Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s determination to work together on the project. “We know that other brotherly countries take a close interest in this project that will strengthen regional cooperation, enhance our trade and consolidate our social relations,” he said at the joint press conference.

Bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached £19.24 billion ($24.2 billion) in 2022, and is expected to rise further, as both countries are willing to expand cooperation.