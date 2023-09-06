Slovakia will assign up to 500 soldiers to help police control an increasing flow of asylum seekers coming across the border from Hungary, Prime Minister Ludovit Odor has said.

Odor said on Wednesday it was impossible to seal the border with Hungary but the troops would help police register the refugees and also patrol towns in the border area.

"I would like to assure citizens that we are still talking about transit migration," Odor said after a government meeting.

Slovakia has seen a surge in the number of irregular migrants, mostly from Syria, who have crossed into the European Union on the Hungarian-Serbian border and are headed to richer countries, mainly Germany.

The rise in refugees before colder autumn and winter months coincides with a planned Sept 30 election in Slovakia and is grabbing politicians' attention, while small towns on the southern border are seeing more and more refugees rest or sleep over in their parks and sports grounds.