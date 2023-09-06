WORLD
3 MIN READ
Slovakia deploys soldiers at Hungary border to curb irregular migration
The country has seen a surge in the number of irregular migrants, mostly from Syria, who have crossed into the European Union on the Hungarian-Serbian border and are headed to richer countries, mainly Germany.
Slovakia deploys soldiers at Hungary border to curb irregular migration
The government also proposed ending the practice of issuing registration forms to asylum seekers. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 6, 2023

Slovakia will assign up to 500 soldiers to help police control an increasing flow of asylum seekers coming across the border from Hungary, Prime Minister Ludovit Odor has said.

Odor said on Wednesday it was impossible to seal the border with Hungary but the troops would help police register the refugees and also patrol towns in the border area.

"I would like to assure citizens that we are still talking about transit migration," Odor said after a government meeting.

Slovakia has seen a surge in the number of irregular migrants, mostly from Syria, who have crossed into the European Union on the Hungarian-Serbian border and are headed to richer countries, mainly Germany.

The rise in refugees before colder autumn and winter months coincides with a planned Sept 30 election in Slovakia and is grabbing politicians' attention, while small towns on the southern border are seeing more and more refugees rest or sleep over in their parks and sports grounds.

RelatedEuropean states call for stronger borders, migrant return deals
RECOMMENDED

Ninefold illegal migrants

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday the number of detained irregular migrants has soared by nine fold, to more than 27,000 so far this year.

The government also proposed ending the practice of issuing registration forms to asylum seekers, which other countries on the Balkan route do not do and which the government said is a pull factor for migrants, though nearly all continue their journey to Western Europe.

The government will also improve food supplies and hygiene at venues where refugees wait for registration, officials said on Wednesday, after complaints at places such as a former sawmill in the southern town of Velky Krtis where around 750 refugees were staying on Wednesday morning.

The government said it has started to take people by buses to other places to spread the burden on police departments and speed up the registration process.

RelatedTop EU court's adviser dismisses Slovakia, Hungary refugee challenge
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row