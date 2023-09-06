WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK terrorists forcing Arabs to flee eastern Syria
Hundreds of families fleeing the attacks seek refuge in safer villages under control of Arab tribes.
YPG/PKK terrorists forcing Arabs to flee eastern Syria
Arab tribes have successfully liberated 33 villages from PKK/YPG occupation since the clashes began. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 6, 2023

Following last month's clashes between YPG/PKK terrorists and Arab tribes in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, the terrorist organisation has been targeting civilians in villages, forcing the local population to flee.

The terrorist organisation is attacking settlements in the villages of Giranic, Suveyden, al-Tayyene, Ziyben and Havayic with ground-to-ground weapons, according to local sources.

Hundreds of families fleeing the attacks are seeking refuge in safer villages under the control of Arab tribes.

Since the clashes began, the Arab tribes have liberated a total of 33 villages from PKK/YPG occupation in operations in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces, as well as the rural areas of Manbij district in Aleppo.

The entire population of Deir Ezzor comprises of Arabs.

RECOMMENDED

The area has been occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists under the guise of fighting Daesh and with support from the US military.

The terrorist organisation forcibly recruits Arab children.

By seizing the region's oil wells and smuggling oil to the Syrian regime despite sanctions, the terrorists generate revenue for their activities.

RelatedTürkiye urges solution on Syria conflict based on territorial integrity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row