The United States has slapped sanctions on top officials of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces for a range of alleged murders and rights abuses, including the killing of the governor of West Darfur.

At the same time, the State Department announced on Wednesday $163 million in new humanitarian assistance to help victims and refugees of Sudan's nearly five-month-old civil war.

The US Treasury sanctioned RSF senior commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Daglo and the brother of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary RSF.

Under Abdelrahim Daglo, the Treasury said, RSF members "have engaged in acts of violence and human rights abuses, including the massacre of civilians, ethnic killings, and use of sexual violence."

It said that many of the abuses took place in the Darfur region of Sudan.

The US State Department, meanwhile, also placed RSF general and West Darfur sector commander Abdul Rahman Juma on its blacklist for what it called "his involvement in a gross violation of human rights."

"According to credible sources, on June 15, 2023, RSF forces led by General Juma kidnapped and killed the governor of West Darfur, Khamis Abbakar, and his brother," the State Department said.

The RSF has denied the accusations by conflict monitors, rights groups and witnesses that it is behind the violence, while saying any of its soldiers found to be involved would be brought to justice.

