Nigeria's presidential election tribunal has rejected an opposition challenge to President Bola Tinubu's win in February's disputed vote, following a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa's most populous country.

Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came second and third respectively, had asked the court to invalidate the election, alleging irregularities.

Judge Haruna Tsammani, reading out a lengthy ruling on behalf of the tribunal's panel of five justices, rejected Obi's petition point-by-point on Wednesday. He was reading Atiku's petition, which was also expected to be dismissed.

No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud.

Obi's petition was "unmeritorious" and had "not led any credible evidence sufficient enough" to back his claims of irregularities, Tsammani said.

European observers had said in June that the elections were marred by problems including operational failures and a lack of transparency that reduced public trust in the process.

However, the elections stirred little sign of a groundswell of popular opposition, and Tinubu has been accepted by the international community as Nigeria's legitimate leader. As the tribunal was giving its ruling, Tinubu was in India preparing to take part in the G20 summit there.

Atiku and Obi can appeal to the country's Supreme Court to strike down the tribunal's ruling. Any appeal must be concluded within 60 days of the date of the tribunal judgment.