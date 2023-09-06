The United Kingdom and Türkiye are “stepping up joint operations” to target human trafficking tactics across Europe, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

Responding to a question at the House of Commons about the supply chain of small boats, often referred to as dinghies, Sunak said on Wednesday that everything must be done “to stop the boats and tackle illegal migration.”

“We know that the export of small boats across parts of the European continent is a vital element of the smuggling gangs’ tactics. And that's why specifically we are stepping up joint operations with Türkiye,” he said.

Sunak said he had raised this issue with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “when we spoke so that we can tackle organised immigration crime and specifically disrupt the supply chain of both parts that are used for these dangerous crossings.”

The Channel crossings to the UK from French coasts have been on the spotlight as the numbers of migrants entering the country has steadily risen for the past years.

Asylum seeker cases in record high

More than 870 migrants were detected crossing the English Channel via small boats last Saturday, a record number on a single day so far in 2023, the UK Home Office said on Sunday.