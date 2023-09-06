WORLD
3 MIN READ
Washington ethics watchdog launches bid to block Trump from ballot
The watchdog alleges that former US president Donald Trump violated the oath by "recruiting, inciting and encouraging a violent mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in a futile attempt to remain in office."
Washington ethics watchdog launches bid to block Trump from ballot
Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington.  / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 6, 2023

A Washington-based ethics watchdog has filed a lawsuit to try to block Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot in Colorado next year if he wins the Republican presidential nomination, arguing that his actions on Jan 6, 2021, disqualify him from office.

The nonpartisan group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in a Colorado state court on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated voters including former state, federal, and local officials, it said in a statement.

The untested legal strategy, which relies on a reading of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, faces long odds, according to legal experts. It would require legal challenges in all US states and territories to convince officials that the former president is ineligible to serve after his supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn his election defeat.

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024, continues to claim his defeat was the result of fraud.

"While it is unprecedented to bring this type of case against a former president, January 6th was an unprecedented attack that is exactly the kind of event the framers of the 14th Amendment wanted to build protections in case of," Noah Bookbinder, president of the ethics group known as CREW, said in a statement.

RelatedEx-US leader Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election racketeering case
RECOMMENDED

Trump violated the oath

The lawsuit cites Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars any person from holding federal or state office who took an "oath ... to support the Constitution of the United States" and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same," according to the statement.

The watchdog alleges that Trump violated that oath by "recruiting, inciting and encouraging a violent mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a futile attempt to remain in office."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington that he conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's 2020 election victory and depriving voters of their right to a fair election.

While the lawsuit was filed in Colorado, election analysts rate that state as solidly Democratic and one that Trump would be unlikely to win in 2024 even if he were on the ballot.

RelatedJudge rejects Trump plea for delay, sets March 2024 trial in poll case
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row