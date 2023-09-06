WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ousted president Bongo 'free to go abroad' — Gabon junta
Coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema says ex-president Ali Bongo has freedom of movement "and can travel abroad if he wishes."
Ousted president Bongo 'free to go abroad' — Gabon junta
Bongo, in power for 14 years, had been under house arrest since the military coup of August 30. / Photo: AP / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 6, 2023

Gabon's former president Ali Bongo, who was ousted in a putsch, is free to leave the country and travel abroad, the leader of the coup that toppled him has said.

"He has freedom of movement ... and can travel abroad if he wishes," General Brice Oligui Nguema said on Wednesday in a statement read on state television.

Bongo, in power for 14 years, had been under house arrest since the military coup of August 30, carried out without bloodshed less than an hour after his party proclaimed his re-election in a vote described as fraudulent by the putschists.

"Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba has freedom of movement. He can travel abroad if he wishes to carry out his medical checks," Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi said, reading a press release signed by Oligui, who took his oath as transitional president on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

Bongo suffered a serious stroke in October 2018 which left him physically impaired, with particular difficulty moving his right leg and arm.

RelatedWho is the general named as Gabon's transition leader?
RelatedFive things to know about oil-rich African country of Gabon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row