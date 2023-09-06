Earth sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record-warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures, the World Meteorological Organization [WMO] has said.

Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment, but it was also the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023, WMO and the European climate service Copernicus announced on Wednesday.

August was about 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial averages.

That is the threshold that the world is trying not to pass, though scientists are more concerned about rising temperatures over decades, not merely a blip over a month's time.

The world's oceans — more than 70 percent of the Earth's surface — were the hottest ever recorded, nearly 21 C, and have set high-temperature marks for three consecutive months, the WMO and Copernicus said.

"The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"Climate breakdown has begun."

So far, 2023 is the second hottest year on record, behind 2016, according to Copernicus.

Scientists blame the ever-heating human-caused climate crisis on the burning of coal, oil and natural gas with an extra push from a natural El Nino, which is a temporary heating of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.

Usually, an El Nino, which started earlier this year, adds extra heat to global temperatures, but more so in its second year.

Climatologist Andrew Weaver said the numbers announced by WMO and Copernicus come as no surprise, bemoaning how governments have not appeared to take the issue of global heating seriously enough.

He expressed concern that the public will just forget the issue when temperatures fall again.

"It’s time for global leaders to start telling the truth," said Weaver, a professor at the School of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria in Canada.

"We will not limit warming to 1.5 C; we will not limit warming to 2.0 C. It’s all hands on deck now to prevent 3.0 C global warming — a level of warming that will wreak havoc worldwide."